Fabinho unveiled as Al lttihad player

Liverpool and Brazilian midfielder, Fabinho Tavares, has been unveiled as a new player of the Saudi Pro league side Al lttihad after completing his €40m move.

Fabinho joined Liverpool in May 2018 and became an integral part of Jürgen Klopp’s squad that made exploit, in his 5 years with Liverpool, he was capped 219 times winning 5 major trophies to his name.

In his farewell message to Liverpool, he wrote:

“Today I leave my home. It’s been five years wearing this jersey and always with the greatest honour and happiness possible. Since day one at Liverpool, I’ve been embraced by everyone. What I saw inside this club, the relationship between the people there, made me feel like family. In these five years, I grew as a player, as a man, I made dreams come true… With that jersey, I won every title a player can dream of.

Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup… Thanks to Liverpool, I reached my highest level and played a World Cup. Thanks to Liverpool, I fulfilled my dream of walking into a stadium with my son in my arms. Thanks to Liverpool, I played in the best stadium in the world, with the best atmosphere in the world, which is Anfield.

Thanks to Liverpool, I lived the biggest match of my life, the comeback against Barcelona, which was only possible thanks to Anfield. That moment will always be in my memory. I love what this crowd represents for the club. This love relationship between the club and the fans has always impressed me. And I can say without fear that “You’ll never walk alone”, after that match, alongside our fans, was the most defining moment of my career with Liverpool. I say this with a heart full of joy: I love this club. Thank you, Reds, for everything we’ve experienced together. You will never walk alone.”