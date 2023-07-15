Fabinho has been left out of Liverpool’s pre-season squad after Liverpool received a £40m bid for the Brazilian from Al Lttihad in Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool, who are expected to travel to Germany for their pre-season training, has not rejected the offer for the 29-year-old. Fabinho could be on the verge of departing the club.

Neil Jones, who confirmed the update on his Facebook page, wrote:

“Fabinho has been left out of Liverpool’s squad for their pre-season training camp in Germany. The decision was taken after the Reds received an official £40m offer from Saudi Pro-League club Al Ittihad for the Brazilian midfielder on Friday evening. A deal is now expected to be completed, leaving Liverpool with the challenge of replacing the 29-year-old.

Jordan Henderson has been named in the traveling party despite interest from Al Ettifaq. No offer has yet been received, with Liverpool demanding an asking price of significantly more than £10m for their captain.”

Already, Liverpool are rebuilding after letting go of three of their senior midfielders this summer. Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboslai have been recruited as part of the midfield overhauling process.