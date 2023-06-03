F. A Cup Final: Manchester City breeze pass Manchester United to win trophy

Manchester City prevailed over their neighboring rivals in the F. A Cup final following a hard battle at the Wembley Stadium. City are now a final away from scoping a treble this season, having won the FA Cup and the Premier League over Arsenal.

City captain Gundongan lit up Wembley with his early goal just a few seconds into the kick-off. Of course, Red Devils captain Bruno Fernandes scored from the spot kick, levelling the game at 1-1 following Jack Grealish’s handball before half-time. 6 minutes into the second half, Debruyne assisted Gundongan again, returning City to a 2-1 lead.

Manchester City ended the game by 2-1 winning the FA Cup final ahead of Manchester United. They will battle Inter Milan on the 10th of June in Istanbul for the Champions League trophy.

Manchester City Captain Gundogan says it is another proud moment in the Club’s history.

“Everyone knows the FA Cup is the most beautiful domestic club competition in the world, so to win this trophy again and complete the Double is amazing for us,” he said. “To win the Double in England is incredibly difficult and reflects all the hard work the players and staff have put in over the course of the season. “I am so proud to captain this side – it is an honour to be part of this squad. “Our focus now, however, is on resting, recovering and being fully prepared for next weekend’s Champions League final. “We have a chance to do something special and win the Treble and we do not want to let this opportunity pass us by. I can promise our fans we will do everything we can to win in Istanbul.”

Oladimeji Adeoye Oladimeji Adeoye also known as Osniff is a writer, he is mainly into writing sports with vast knowledge of African Sports, and other continental sports. Oladimeji has worked with top news outlets and currently writing with top newspapers in Nigeria. See author's posts

