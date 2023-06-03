F. A Cup Final: Manchester City breeze pass Manchester United to win trophy

Oladimeji Adeoye June 3, 2023 0

Manchester City prevailed over their neighboring rivals in the F. A Cup final following a hard battle at the Wembley Stadium. City are now a final away from scoping a treble this season, having won the FA Cup and the Premier League over Arsenal.

City captain Gundongan lit up Wembley with his early goal just a few seconds into the kick-off. Of course, Red Devils captain Bruno Fernandes scored from the spot kick, levelling the game at 1-1 following Jack Grealish’s handball before half-time. 6 minutes into the second half, Debruyne assisted Gundongan again, returning City to a 2-1 lead.

Manchester City ended the game by 2-1 winning the FA Cup final ahead of Manchester United. They will battle Inter Milan on the 10th of June in Istanbul for the Champions League trophy.

President Tinubu and early signs of ‘absentia’ presidency
Trending
President Tinubu and early signs of ‘absentia’ presidency

Manchester City Captain Gundogan says it is another proud moment in the Club’s history.

“Everyone knows the FA Cup is the most beautiful domestic club competition in the world, so to win this trophy again and complete the Double is amazing for us,” he said.

“To win the Double in England is incredibly difficult and reflects all the hard work the players and staff have put in over the course of the season.

“I am so proud to captain this side – it is an honour to be part of this squad.

“Our focus now, however, is on resting, recovering and being fully prepared for next weekend’s Champions League final.

“We have a chance to do something special and win the Treble and we do not want to let this opportunity pass us by. I can promise our fans we will do everything we can to win in Istanbul.”

Oladimeji Adeoye

Oladimeji Adeoye also known as Osniff is a writer, he is mainly into writing sports with vast knowledge of African Sports, and other continental sports. Oladimeji has worked with top news outlets and currently writing with top newspapers in Nigeria.

See author's posts

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags: ,

More Stories

Karim Benzema’s career at Real Madrid comes to an end

Oladimeji Adeoye June 4, 2023 0

Eden Hazard’s contract at Real Madrid terminated

Oladimeji Adeoye June 4, 2023 0

Xavi reveals what will happen if Messi joins Barcelona

Merit Ugolo June 4, 2023 0

Alex Iwobi named Everton player of the year for the 2022/23 season

Oladimeji Adeoye June 2, 2023 0

Enugu Rangers to battle Bendel Insurance in the final of The Nigeria Federation Cup

Oladimeji Adeoye June 2, 2023 0

Man City have won 5 of the last 6 league titles yet they say Premier League is the best – La Liga President

Stanley Ugagbe June 2, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Euro-America War: What are they thinking in South Africa?

Christopher Akor June 4, 2023 0

Karim Benzema’s career at Real Madrid comes to an end

Oladimeji Adeoye June 4, 2023 0

Eden Hazard’s contract at Real Madrid terminated

Oladimeji Adeoye June 4, 2023 0

Give Tinubu Benefit of Doubt; underrated President may perform better – Okechukwu 

Adams Peter June 4, 2023 0
Akwa Ibom 2020 budget among most viable

As Udom Emmanuel joins the league of the ‘Big Boys’…

Bola Bolawole June 4, 2023 0