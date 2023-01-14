Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, Governor of Anambra State, has condoled the bereaved Uba family.

In his condolence message delivered at the funeral mass for Late Ezinne Paulina Uzoejinwa Uba, held at S.S Peter & Paul Catholic Parish in Isiaku Village, Isuofia, Governor Soludo described the Uba family as a prominent family in the community, referring to Late Ezinne Paulina as his sister because they both hail from Umueze in Isuofia.

The Governor thanked the Parish Priest for his compliments concerning the ongoing road construction in the state, admitting that Anambra has a road crisis and that the state has awarded over 257km of roads, with 30 to 40% down payment already deposited to contractors.

He promised that Anambra’s road infrastructure will undergo significant changes in the next 24-36 months.

The Governor who stated that despite the difficult issues confronting the state, Anambra State will continue to win by the special grace of God.

Sen. Uche Ekwunife (Senator Representing Anambra Central), Mr. Emeka Sibeudu (Former Deputy Governor of Anambra State), His Eminence, Francis Cardinal Okpalaeke (Bishop of Ekwulobia Diocese), Arc. Mike Okonkwo (Former Commissioner for Housing), Traditional Rulers, Monsignors, Reverend Fathers among others, attended the funeral mass.

The late Ezinne Paulina Uzoejinwa Uba (Nee Nwosu aka Opaku Uba) was born in Ondo State on January 29, 1942 as the first child of Late Mr and Mrs Pius Nwosu of Ihudim Kindred Isuofia in Aguata LGA of Anambra State.

Opaku (meaning the holder of wealth) was a textile merchant at Onitsha main Market. She built and owned houses, estates, shops and independently took care of whosoever she wished to.

Late Ezinne Paulina trained numerous maidens brought to her to mentor and prepare for motherhood roles. She touched the sick through prayer visits to hospitals and giving of alms.

She was a patroness to the Block Rosary Crusade, Chair-ladyship of the Catholic Women Organization (CWO) for over 15 years. She assisted in the sponsorship of a lot of Reverend sisters and Reverend fathers into the convent and seminaries respectively.

She bowed to the cold hands of death on October 6, 2022 after a brief illness. She is survived by three sons, three daughters and thirty grandchildren.