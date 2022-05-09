“Ezi Chukwu, Nara Aja Anyi” By Lovely And Unknown Young Girls Is Causing A Stir On The Internet

Three lovely little girls are causing a stir on the internet with their love rendition of a popular Christian song – “EZI CHUKWU, NARA AJA ANYI” or Merciful God, Please accept our offering.

The beautiful voices of the singing trio is unmistakably enchanting and put out an outstanding piece of vibrant singing. The twin girls and their older sister have got enormous talent.

AfricaMusicOnline is anxious to meet the girls and get their story. What we know so far is that they are big stars in the making.

I just could not stop singing along this prayerful lyrics.

