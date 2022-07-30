‘The Spirit then lifted me up and took me away, and I went in bitterness and in the anger of my spirit, with the strong hand of the Lord upon me.’ Ezekiel 3:14 (NIV).

Ezekiel had been given the words to speak to the people of God and now it was time to deliver the message. But Ezekiel was not particularly happy about this.

He had the difficult job of prophesying among his people, who cared little about God’s messages. The people had not listened to other prophets; it was hardly likely they would listen to him.

Yet, despite his anger and bitterness towards the people and the message he was bringing to a rebellious nation, ‘the strong hand of the Lord’ was upon Ezekiel. And despite knowing the probable outcome, Ezekiel obeyed God.

Sometimes we can feel just like Ezekiel. God has told us to do something, but our feelings tell us to do something completely different. There is no doubt that Ezekiel was a reluctant messenger to his people, and we can be just as reluctant to obey God also.

There are times when we are overwhelmed with the task ahead, and struggle to keep our attitude right. Yet God goes with us in everything He asks us to do. Like Ezekiel, we should obey God even when we don’t feel like it. Feelings must not hinder our obedience.

Prayer:

‘Dear Lord, I am struggling with what you have asked me to do. Lord I give you my reluctance and ask that you would help me to please you with an obedient and willing heart. Thank you.’

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

God told Ezekiel to go and speak to his countrymen in exile ‘whether they listen or fail to listen.’ (Ezekiel 3:11). Regardless of the outcome, Ezekiel was to obey. Regardless of what lays ahead, we are also to obey God.

The outcome depends on God, but the obedient doing depends entirely upon us. Are we in a position where we are reluctant to obey God’s call? Talk to God about this. Let’s ask Him to help us work His purposes with a willing heart. God can move our heart from a position of reluctance to one of acceptance and obedience if we allow Him.

Be Greatly Blessed!