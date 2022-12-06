…Describes him as the Captain of Infrastructural Revolution in Nigeria

…As Wike, World Bank and Partners Splash Ebonyi with Awards

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze says Ebonyi State Governor, Engr. David Nweze Umahi CON., has set yet another classic record to complement his enduring legacies in infrastructural revolution in Ebonyi State.

In a statement made available to media houses in Port Harcourt, Eze said Governor David Umahi never runs out of architectural ideas and ingenious constructions, noting that his mind is a convergence of engineering wonders of the highest standards yearning for outward expression thereby earning him comfortably the title of Captain of Infrastructural Revolution in Nigeria.

The party stalwart said the latest splash of projects exhibiting the wonders of Gov. Umahi’s architectural prowess is the new Ebonyi lodge in Abuja, which was recently commissioned by the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), His Excellency, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

Describing the structure as an Engineering masterpiece and brainchild of the Governor, Eze said the beautiful project is just one extract pulled from the immense body of projects dotting the landscape. And just when you think the Governor’s construction engine has lost steam, Umahi springs a surprise, he conjures up another magic that makes you peer in utter bewilderment.

According to Barr Chioma Nweze, the beautiful and brilliant Commissioner for Trade and Investment, “The lodge is the highest heaviest engineering statement ever made in the area. It is a feat like no other which towers intimidatingly, setting a whole new paradigm by any civil engineering or construction description. It is an incredible legacy and a true wonder of the architectural world. Governor Umahi must have deployed all the tools in his engineering kitty to make this a reality”.

This legacy project was rolled out in 2020 and hit completion in 2022. The four storey edifice is fitted with world-class facilities from the ground floor to the 4th floor, including swimming pool and relaxation area, gym house, different sections of lounge, Cinema house, sauna and changeover rooms, internet facilities, CCTV footage, 24 hours power supply and other eye-catching innovations.

The official commissioning of the Governor’s Lodge in Abuja which pulled the crème de la crèmes of Nigeria politics was a moment to celebrate the new order which has seen Ebonyi state re-robed with quality infrastructure that will stand the test of time.

Ebonyi is currently under siege from litany of projects under Governor Umahi. His appetite and indulgence in construction are rarely satisfied. His engineering legacies beam ever brightly to the admiration of all.

Eze a member of APC Legacy Projects Media Team further highlighted that among key dignateries that attended the epoch making event were: the Presidential Candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) His Excellency, Sen. Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu who was the Special Guest of Honour and his dear wife, Her Excellency, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu; the Vice Presidential Candidate, His Excellency, Sen. Kashim Shettima and his dear wife, Her Excellency, Nana Shettima; the APC National Chairman, His Excellency, Sen. Dr. Abdullahi Adamu; the Director-General Tinubu/Shetima Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Plateau State, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong; Some State Governors, National Working Committee members of the APC, Distinguished National Assembly members, and former Governors and many others.

Further, Eze stated that Ebonyi State is lucky to have a leader who is so committed to changing the ugly situation of his people. Ebonyi State that was at the bottom of developmental history of the nation is now an emerging economy that is competing with advanced States of the Federation.

Today, Ebonyi has one of the best Universities of Health Sciences in Africa called David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences, with formidable centres of excellence for the production of dylizers, treatment of cancer, heart diseases and heart /kidney transplant, liver problems, maternal care and eye treatment.

Today, Ebonyi State has one of the best networks of roads in Nigeria, the State has numerous twin flyovers scattered across the major junctions of the State, with road dualizations across the major roads of the State, making Ebonyi State the next after Abuja and Lagos in terms of road network and number of Flyovers. The State Shopping Mall built by the Umahi’s administration has been described as the microcosm of the macrocosm of the Dubai Mall. It is one of the biggest in Africa, the light tunnel and International Airport named after President Muhammadu Buhari are facilities that stand the State out in terms of concept and innovation. The new Government house with wonderful facilities including Africa’s biggest State Executive Council Chambers, the Governor’s lodge and office, the Presidential Lodge, the First Lady’s office and Government House Chapel are reflections of a State eager to change its destiny. the Margaret Umahi international Market that has five lots with modern facilities such as police Station, banks, Adult literacy centre, security tower biggest in the South East, the king David Gifted Academy and the Vocational college, the numerous primary, secondary and tertiary health care and agricultural facilities including the School of Nursing and Midwifery, the Hospital emergency complex, the virology and Covid-19 centres of excellence, the industrial clusters, the 80mt per hour fertilizer blending plant, the State Government owned rice milling clusters that have over 32 metric tonne capacity per hour with 38 metric tonne per hour parboiling plants, the numerous human capital development initiatives aimed at raising the mental, financial and physiological capacities of the people of Ebonyi State are all initiatives worthy of celebration.

The Governor has done quite a lot in the area of providing social emancipation for the inhabitants of Ebonyi State. The security architecture is so formidable that stories of kidnapping, banditry and other violent crimes in the state have been drastically curtailed. Conventional security outfits together with the Ebubeagu security outfit have worked round the clock in ensuring a peaceful social environment. The street lights that shine 12 hours non- stop from 6pm to 6am have helped not only in boosting business activities but also in reducing crimes in the State.

Ebonyi State under Governor Umahi is indeed a flagship of leadership excellence and a reference in governance. The testimonies of unprecedented development in Ebonyi State are shared by people across the nation.

In another development, Eze rejoices with Governor Umahi as the Ebonyi State Government shone like a million stars in an award ceremony packaged by the World Bank and her partners in the country last week.

The award held in Transcorp Hilton, Abuja saw the Governors of Ebonyi State, Edo State, Jigawa state, Sokoto State and Kebbi State in attendance, a former Governor of Ekiti State was also present.

Explaining the awards, Minister of Finance Zainab Ahmed noted that the awards were for fiscal responsibility, transparency in managing public funds and responsible debt management.

The World Bank had designed the State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAs) as a support and intervention programme for states to implement a fiscal and sustainability plan. It is the evaluation of the implementation of the SFTAs that led to the awards.

In the Excellence award given to the top 10% among the states, Ebonyi also came tops in the efficiency in Public Expenditure category. The state was also judged very good in Domestic Revenue Mobilization, very good in Debt sustainability and improvement in the overall template of SFTAs.

Receiving the Five awards, an elated Governor Umahi noted that the state had a well thought out Fiscal plan with an appropriate implementation framework that has aided very high budget performances. He stated that the state also made sure the debt repayment plans are followed judiciously thereby achieving a consistent rating of the state as the least indebted in the South east and the fourth least indebted in the country.

In another development, Eze described the conferrement of the Grand Service Star award on Governor Umahi by his Rivers State counterpart, Gov. Nyesom Wike as well deserving if one is to consider Umahi’s investment in Rivers State and most importantly his love to mankind without any discrimination.

Ebonyi people can now raise their heads high anywhere in the world and say they are from the Salt of the Nation, a State that is now a flagship of excellence and reference point in good governance.

Congratulating Umahi and the good people of Ebonyi for the very many feats, Eze called on other Governors to take a clue from Umahi as he continues to break new grounds in governance and service delivery through infrastructural development.