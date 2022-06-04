Eze Commends the Lamido of Adamawa Over His Warm Reception for Amaechi

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, says the prayers of the Lamido of Adamawa, His Royal Highness, Alh. Muhammadu Barkindo Mustapha, for the success of the presidential project of Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi, is the reflection of the aspiration of every Nigerian to see the country improve in all spheres and assume her pride of place in the comity of nations within the shortest time possible.

The revered traditional ruler had during a courtesy call on him by Chibuike Amaechi and his Presidential Consultative Team who were in Adamawa in continuation of his consultation with delegates, prayed that when next the former Governor would be visiting the state, it will be in the capacity of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Reacting to the good prayers of Lamido in a statement made available to media houses in Abuja, Chief Eze said flesh and blood had not led the Lamido to say such prayers but God in Heaven propelled him in that direction.

Recalling his special relationship and strong tie with the good people of Adamawa, Chief Eze said the state remains his second home having spent over 20 years in the hospitable state and raising his wonderful family of six children on their soil.

The party chief revealed that the father of the present Lamido, Alh. Aliyu Mustapha, who was the then Lamido of Adamawa, accepted him as a son and gave him a job through the present Lamido immediately he concluded his NYSC in 1990.

Recall that during his days, Chief Eze was the only Nigerian to have donated all his allowances as a Youth Corper for the emancipation and development of Adamawa State.

Continuing, Eze said; “To hear that my own very brother and benefactor, His Majesty, Alh. Mustapha, the Lamido has approved the presidential aspiration of my Principal, friend and associate, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, as the next President of Nigeria shows that the aphorism, ‘blood is still thicker than water’ still plays in the affairs of men.

As a son of Adamawa State, the party chieftain said’ “I will like to reassure the Lamido and the great people of Adamawa that with your prayers and support for this unique and extraordinary leader of our time, Amaechi will perform more than he is promising Nigeria and Nigerians as the next President of Nigeria.”

Having followed and monitored this special gift to Nigeria this last 16 years and being a witness to his great feats in Rivers State, Eze said securing Nigeria and making her one of the most prosperous and peaceful nations in the entire world is a task Amaechi will accomplish within his second year in office.

Eze recalled that at the time Amaechi assumed office as the Governor of Rivers State in 2007, Rivers State was at the brink of collapse as one is unsure of waking up the following morning alive. However, the narrative changed within six months of his administration.

“Normalcy was restored to the State. So, Nigerians can be rest-assured that within the first year of his administration the menace of banditry, kidnapping or whatever name insecurity bears will be a thing of the past.

“I am under pressure to revive my political structure in Adamawa State and the entire North Eastern Nigeria, I will like to hint that I will arrive Adamawa, all things being equal by October this year to collaborate with the APC leadership in ushering in the next President of Nigeria” Eze said.

The former New PDP spokesman commended the Lamido, the leadership of APC and the Delegates for resolving that the prayers of the Lamido is answered by voting and mobilsing other delegates from other State to do the needful.

“My appreciation also goes to the Taraba State APC that have reassured Nigerians that 90% of their delegates’ votes are kept for Amaechi.

“I must as well commend Mal. Nasir El-Rufai, the Executive Governor of Kaduna State for not only being a man but a true Patriot who could recall the inputs that Amaechi made in making APC whatever it is today.

“The fact remains that delegates shouldn’t for any reason waste their votes by casting their votes to candidates that will not win the election and to those who are not capable of handling our present day challenges” Eze stated.