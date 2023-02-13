Erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP), and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has commended Governor David Nweze Umahi of Ebonyi State, for resolving to honor late former Head of State, General Sani Abacha, under whose regime Ebonyi State was created by naming the newly constructed Olympic Stadium after him.

In a statement made available to media houses, Eze said the beautiful Centenary City Ring Road was also named after former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim who also served as Secretary to the Government of the federation during the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan, in appreciation to the roles he played in the development of the state.

According to the state government, naming the Olympic Stadium and the Ring road after General Sani Abacha and the former Senate President Anyim were a mark of honour to both men for serving the state credibly.

In this regard, the Olympic Stadium shall henceforth be known and called the Sani Abacha Olympic Stadium while the Centenary City ring road shall be named and called Anyim Pius Anyim Centenary City Ring Road.

Eze commended the Governor for the recognition accorded these great sons of Nigeria whose inputs to what Ebonyi State is today cannot be overemphasized. This action has also placed the Governor not only as a patriotic leader but a true nationalist.

Eze said both the Olympic Stadium and the ring road stand out amongst some of the greatest legacies that Umahi has bestowed on the State. The Ring Road linking almost all the Local Government Areas of the State was initiated by the Governor of the old Anambra State, Chief Jim Nwobodo while the construction of the Olympic seized stadium places Umahi amongst great developers of sports in the country.

In another development, Eze described Umahi as a true Patriot and Democrat whose uncommon wisdom in running the affairs of governance and execution of policies are legendary and aimed at unifying a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.

He exhibited such uncommon leadership trait when unlike his counterparts in other States who are banning, approving, disapproving and re-approving, he granted the PDP, Labour Party and other parties free use of the State Stadium facility for their Presidential Campaign Rallies

The PDP, in a letter addressed to the Governor, titled: “Notice of Presidential Rally of the People’s Democratic Party in Ebonyi State,” dated January 20, 2023, had requested the use of the Pa Ngele Oruta Township stadium, accepting to pay the prescribed fees in line with the operative Executive Order in the State.

Governor Umahi, in response, waived the fees and directed the Acting Chairman of the State Board of Internal Revenue not to collect any payment from the Party.

He also directed the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development to grant the Party unhindered access to the facility.

More also, the Governor appealed to his Party, the All Progressives Congress, to move its scheduled campaign in the facility the same day to another venue to make space for the PDP.

He then notified the State Commissioner of Police of the event, directing, as the Chief Security Officer of the State, that adequate security be made available to the Party.

It will be recalled that in line with the Governor’s all-inclusive stance, he had earlier approved the facility for the Labour Party’s Presidential Rally.

Eze expressed joy for the magnanimous spirit of Governor Umahi and appealed to other Governors to emulate such a spirit for the greatness, unity and prosperity of our dear nation.

