Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has extended a warm felicitation to the former Minister of Transportation and Presidential aspirant, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, for the success recorded in his journey in the academic world, having added another feat to his catalogue as a graduate of Law.

In a statement made available to media houses in Port Harcourt, Chief Eze said while serving as Governor, overseeing a critical State like Rivers, Amaechi enrolled to study Law and in most of the weekends, he would be in the UK in pursuit of this lofty dream.

When the workload became too much for him he abandoned the UK School and instead enrolled into Baze University, Abuja to continue the pursuit.

“His passion for the law profession is unquantifiable and enrolling in the field has been one of his biggest dreams so despite the challenges he assured and reassured himself that he must bring home the crown, and to the pride of all he has done exactly that.”

It is unimaginable how he managed his studies with his very busy schedules as member of the Federal Executive Council viz-the Minister of Transportation, attending Council meetings, ensuring that all files before him were critically scrutinized, supervising all projects under his watch and ensuring strict compliance to specification by contractors handling projects under his Ministry.

Furthermore, while attending law classes, he worked so hard that he earned himself the Best Minister under this dispensation and the true face of the President Buhari administration. In fact, His feats both as a Governor of Rivers State and Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria are legendary and stand as a mystery.

“His commitment to any task presented before him is totally incomparable, thus, describing him as a workaholic is just because we are yet to find a an appropriate adjectival phrase suitable enough to describe this enigma whose public persona is that of a strong, determined leader and role model.”

The few weeks I decide to observe this machine in human form, I observed that during his days as a student of Law, he starts his day by 4am when he wakes up to attend to files and this he does till 7am, by which time he would be in his office. He always arrives his office before any other staff of his Ministry and by 8am to 10am he presides over one meeting or the other and by 10.30am he is off to School and dismisses by 5pm and then back to his Ministry to attend to other issues and by 11pm he retires to his residence to attend to associates that gathered from many States.

Amaechi has very little or no time for sleep as he goes to bed by 12.30am and most times by 3am to commence activities for the next day.

“It is terrible working with this man, the few weeks I stayed, I was rushed to hospital and I told him that I am not sure if I will ever be back to Abuja for any reason. I sincerely pity most of his Aides because it baffles me how they survive. I think how they manage to survive is another study for another day.”

Chief Eze said it gladdens his heart and that of members of his family to understand that the former Rivers Governor has finally graduated as a Lawyer and would soon become a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court upon his enrollment and completion of the mandatory one year post/graduate program at the Law School, when his dream will materialize to the fullest.

While wishing the former Minister and Governor many more wins, Eze said Amaechi as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court would be an interesting thing.