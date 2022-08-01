‘O our God, will you not judge them? For we have no power to face this vast army that is attacking us. We do not know what to do, but our eyes are upon you.’ 2 Chronicles 20:12 (NIV).

Jehoshaphat and the people of Judah were in trouble. The Moabites and Ammonites had come to make war against them; an entire vast army was closing in. The people had fasted and now come to seek help from the Lord, for there was nowhere else to turn.

Even as the enemy bore down upon them, the people turned their eyes upon the Lord and prayed. They committed their situation to God and acknowledged that only He could save them. They sought God’s favor, because He was their shepherd and they were His people. They acknowledged God sovereignty over the current situation and they praised God’s glory and took comfort in His promises (2 Chronicles 20:6).

To overcome our enemies, we too must focus on God’s power rather than our own. We can remember that in times of trouble where we feel overwhelmed and powerless, God says as He did to Jehoshaphat, ‘Do not be afraid or discouraged because of this vast army.

For the battle is not yours, but God’s.’ (verse 15). Every day we battle temptations, pressures and “rulers of this dark world” (Ephesians 6:12). But greater is He who is in us, than the enemy that attempts to come against us.

Prayer:

‘Father, thank you that you see the battle I am in at this time and thank you that you are here with me to go before me and fight. I surrender to you and acknowledge that there will be no victory, without your help. Today, your name for me is The Lord is Victorious!’

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

As believers we can let God fight for us by realizing this is His battle, by recognizing our limitations and allowing God’s strength to work through our fears and weaknesses, by making certain we are pursuing God’s interests and not just our own selfish desires, and by asking God for help in our daily battles.

Jehoshaphat and the people of Judah surrendered themselves into the hands of the Lord and so must we. As we call to Him, He will do great things in our midst. In Jeremiah 33:3 the Lord promises, ‘Call to me and I will answer you and tell you great and unsearchable things you do not know.’

This is His promise today to us also, regardless of our situation and the difficulties we face. Let’s be encouraged in the battle as we turn our eyes upon the Lord.

Be Greatly Blessed!