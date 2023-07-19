Extortion: Lagos Taskforce Denies Allegation

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offenses Unit (TASKFORCE) has denied that neither the Agency nor any of its operatives were involved in the extortion of a 77-Year old man by some unscrupulous individuals parading themselves as officials of the Lagos State Taskforce.

The Chairman of the Agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye disclosed this in response to the report published by Africa News24 on Tuesday alleging that the officials of the Agency had swindled an unsuspecting man of the sum of N55,000 for a traffic offence.

Jejeloye stated that the allegation, if true, might be the handwork of dubious-minded individuals who impersonate operatives of the Agency, stressing that the Task Force will do everything possible to arrest the culprits as well as arraign them for appropriate punishment by a law court.

“We operate according to global best practices that is why we do not apprehend without the Agency’s branded vehicle being visible on the scene. Our men are always well-kitted with visible emblems and unique identification numbers inscribed on the front and back of their tactical jackets for easy identification. After an arrest, vehicles are taken down to the Taskforce Yard in Alausa when impounded while the offender is asked to come to the Mobile Court at our Headquarters”, Jejeloye stated.

The Tasksforce Chairman stated that he has reached out to the news outlet to provide the details of the victim for further investigations into the incident. He, however, appealed to Lagosians to look out for branded vehicles and tactical jackets with identification numbers and ID cards when being apprehended by so-called Task Force officials.

Reiterating the determination of the Agency to fish out those who want to tarnish the good image of the Agency as well as that of the State Government, Jejeloye urged members of the fourth estate of the realm to carry out due diligence before the publication of their stories to ensure a balanced and objective report.