Comedian Francis Agoda aka I Go Dye has congratulated Speaker Sheriff Oborevwori on his victory at the Supreme Court as the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship candidate for Delta State.

Extolling the good virtues of the Speaker, the Global Diplomat for Peace, described him as a noble and urged him to extend of friendship to his rivals and all that were involved in the protracted battle for the guber ticket.

He said: “The wind of progress and success often comes with challenges and obstacles such like the hurdles you faced till the victory at the Supreme Court.

“Beyond this testimony upon your life today, your life is a story of hope to many people who might be left and caught in the web of difficulties with no relief in sight, to understand that there will always come a time of victory. You represent one of the very few personalities from Delta State who gives credence to little things without expecting anything in return.

“I pray that God shall help you to protect this your humble disposition which has earned you a place of honor in my heart, which is only bestowed on noble men whose life’s deeds are directed towards service to humanity.

“As you journey along the path of leadership, extend a hand of friendship to all who fought you, because our beloved State is one and Delta State shall continue to progress in peace, love and unity to the glory of God. Congratulations sir.”

Olorogun David Edevbie, who lost his bid to become the Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship standard-bearer, has also congratulated Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori on his victory at the Supreme Court, saying Delta State’s interest is bigger than any Individual’s

The Supreme Court’s verdict brings closure to the process of determining the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 Delta State Governorship election.