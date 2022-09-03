Last year, reality star Nengi flaunted a video of a new whip on Instagram.

In her words when she posted the car, she said she wanted to spoil herself, hence the reason she splashed 36 million naira to buy a new Range Rover for herself.

In the congratulation messages that ensued, fans were falling over themselves to congratulate her, many envying her star lifestyle and the rest, shouting God when oooo.

“Congratulations Nengi” ana ada ebe nile na instagram.

As fans were celebrating their idol’s new whip on Instagram, her alleged sugar daddy and sponsor, Michael Ukiye Diongoli, a Ponzi scheme operator and the CEO of UK-Don Group and UK-Dion Investment Limited, an asset and investment company with its own office in Lekki, was smiling sheepishly in the background while touching his well-carved beard.

Apparently, he knew what so many fans tapping into Nengi’s blessing did not know.

He was the masquerade behind the scenes, the mask behind the company sponsoring her luxurious, lavish lifestyle as money was not a problem.

He loves fair-skinned women, and he will go to any length to woo them. He loves them more when the targeted fair-skinned babe is a celebrity.

Money is not a problem; just say yes and your life will never be the same.

It does not matter that his wife is fair too, but you know, the more fair-skinned women, the merrier.

Michael’s day job was to scam unsuspecting retail investors by promising returns that were unrealistic when they invested in his company.

From his scamming business, he was able to buy a property in Lekki, which serves as the head office of his Ponzi business.

Recently, UK-Don Group and UK-Dion Investment Limited fell into hard times as they could not pay their investors their return on investment as promised.

The investors who were scammed include the following:

A retired Army Colonel, two professors, and MTN staff co-operative society, among others, were scammed of the total sum of N1.286, 580, 656 billion, equivalent of 1.22 billion naira.

Some of his victims were: Dr. Basil Onugu, Prof. Oneykachi Green Nwankwo, his wife, Elizabeth U. Onyekachi Green, Nnenna Ikubogh, Securities Ltd, Uchenna Nwankwo, Chinyere Oguejiofor, Sekoni A. Adetokunmo, Catholic Charismatic Renewal, Prof. Iloeje Casmir, Lilllan Ofondu, Suliaman Mamman, MTN Employer Cooperative, Gabriel Andrew, Obieme Adaku K., Col. Chukwu Terngu (Rtd) and others.

During the investigation that ensued after a petition was sent to the EFCC by the defrauded investors, it was discovered by the EFCC team of crack detectives investigating the case that the lover boy and Ponzi scheme operator used investors’ money to woo Nengi by spoiling her silly.

A baby girl like her deserves soft life and lover boy used investors money to spoil her new lover.

It was also discovered that her sugar daddy used investors’ money to allegedly buy the Range Rover SUV, which she flaunted last year that she bought for herself.

This also includes the Lekki property that the reality star claimed that she acquired as a result of sleepless nights and working so hard to give herself the life that she deserved.

The Range Rover was traced to Nengi’s house and seized by EFCC detectives two months ago as evidence of a crime.

The car is currently parked at the EFCC office in Ikoyi.

Beyond that, the Ponzi operator, the small-god and Nengi’s sugar daddy , Michael Ukiye Diongoli, was arraigned in the Federal high court in Ikoyi a month ago for duping and defrauding unsuspecting retail investors of their life savings.

The Ponzi operator hired a SAN to defend him. Just as we know, money is not a problem, but how to spend it is.

The case is still with the Federal High Court Ikoyi and I will keep you guys updated as new developments emerge.

In a related development, Yahoo boys and Ponzi operators are a menace and a threat to our collective existence as a people.

These two criminals are making it impossible for men of my generation to pursue and woo the women of their dreams by removing them from our grasp.

They do this by exposing the finest of our women to a luxury life funded by crime, which some of us that hustle legit cannot afford.

How do I compete for a fine babe’s attention with a man who buys a house in Lekki and a Range Rover like it is nothing?

This is a serious epidemic we have on our hands, more serious than the Corona Virus , and as a country, we need to be worried.