Expose, torment Tinubu, Omokri tells Aregbesola 

Popular Nigerian Table Shaker, Reno Omokri has urged a former Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola to expose and torment Presidential hopeful, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Omokri’s counsel is coming on the heels of the tsunami drama between Tinubu, Aregbesola and Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

In a post on Facebook, the former presidential aide, who is a self acclaimed Buhari Tormentor, asked Aregbesola to tell the world every secret he knows about Tinubu.

He wrote:

Dear Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola,

See how you have been disgraced by Tinubu and Oyetola in Osun. Now is the time for you to expose your godfather, Tinubu. Tell the world his real name, his genuine age, and the secret behind his stupendous wealth. You know those secrets. Now, spill the beans! Because if you remain silent now, Oyetola and Tinubu will only grow politically stronger.

And when Buhari goes in 2023, you will be naked with nobody to protect you. Imagine how miserable your life will be with Tinubu in Aso Rock and Oyetola in Osogbo. They both know many secrets (remember the Opon Imo contracts and the allegations against your son, Kabiru). They will have the Police, the EFCC, and the ICPC at their beck and call. Even if you run to London, you may receive the Ibori treatment.

You see what I am doing to Buhari as #BuhariTormentor? Multiply that by a factor of ten. That is what they will do to you. So, better talk now, or be silenced after 2023.