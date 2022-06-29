Experts want a unified strategy to combat cybercrime

Experts in cyber security have urged concerted action to reduce the nation’s escalating cybercrime rate.

The experts made the recommendation at an awareness event in Lagos with the topic “Data and Human Factor – The One Security Solution,” organized by Infodata Professional Services in partnership with Forcepoint.

Mohammed El Shenawy, Senior Manager, Sales Engineering, Forcepoint, stated that it has become crucial to periodically raise knowledge of new technologies and the need for fundamental internet risk protection.

El Shenawy claimed he was in Nigeria to discuss recent developments in cyber security since customers have begun embracing new technologies.

He claims that many of these new innovations are transferring user data to the Internet, necessitating significant investment in that area in order to safeguard it.

We are here to discuss technology that can be used to safeguard people from obtaining any data breach or exposure when this data is going into the Internet because in order for people to take credit, they need to be aware.

“The goal of this event is to raise awareness among industry professionals of the importance of keeping abreast of cutting-edge technologies and creative solutions that might aid in the task of data protection.

However, he added, “It is up to us to be cautious about how we use this technology, therefore periodically raising awareness about it and how we can practice fundamental Internet risk protection is quite important.”

He claims that Forcepoint puts individuals at the center of its attention to protect their data and online interactions and that the company focuses on dealing with people when they interact with their data.

Chuks Ulu Udensi, the managing director of Infodata Professional Services, made the observation in his presentation that recent data indicated an increase in the frequency of targeted cyber-attacks in the financial services industry, ranging from insider threats to common Ransomware, phishing, web application and vulnerability exploitation attacks, denial of service (DoS) attacks, and campaigns of nation-state and state-sponsored threat actors.

In the present world, securing the organization requires a consolidated and varied approach because of these issues, especially in the constantly changing hybrid distributed work-life context.

Udensi stated that “Infodata in collaboration with Forcepoint was happy to launch the Forcepoint One Solution Platform, which brings to the market a unified platform approach to protecting hybrid workforce and the information they access on the web, via the cloud, and in private applications, while ensuring end-user experience and team collaboration is seamless, especially in the financial services sector.”

With a team that is highly driven, knowledgeable, and experienced that is dispersed over the globe, Infodata is prepared to offer users the best security services and solutions.

Infodata Professional Services teamed with Forcepoint to educate current and potential customers about the expanding technological trend, according to Eze Osiago, regional solution manager for sub-Saharan Africa at Infodata Professional Services.

According to Osiago, the majority of organizations have moved to the cloud since maintaining server infrastructure is so expensive. As a result, these firms have data in the cloud that needs to be coordinated and secured.

He said that by residing in the cloud, your data was no longer limited by your power.

He claims that the business intends to support its clients’ adoption of the cloud by consolidating, securing, and providing them with a single view of their data.

He claimed that the business cared about assisting employees in working without any problems and with the bare minimum of risk.

The event, according to StanbicIBTC’s Chief Information Security Officer Abumere Igboa, contributed to raising awareness about online safety and protecting the systems made available to clients for conducting financial transactions.

Threats against clients and financial institutions are continuously monitored by the institution, according to Abumeri.

According to him, businesses continuously hunt for any areas where customers can be vulnerable to being taken advantage of.

He asserts that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to dealing with threats, therefore “we constantly look at numerous strategies that can help to raise the level of confidence of clients.”