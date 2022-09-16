Experts have recommended participants in the public and private sectors to adopt a more inclusive and collaborative approach with stakeholders in the legislative and project execution decision-making processes.

The project’s sustainability and economic growth, according to the experts who spoke at the ongoing 2022 Project Management Institute (PMI) Africa Conference in Lagos, are influenced by the active participation of stakeholders in project execution, particularly the community where the project will be located.

They claim that stakeholder engagement is a crucial process that outlines the steps the proponent must take in order to locate, contact, and interact with those who may be impacted by its project proposals.

According to the experts, if the government or private enterprise is successful in their project, it will boost the economy of the nation and encourage healthy living in the neighborhood.

According to George Asamani, the Managing Director of PMI in Sub-Saharan Africa, nations, businesses, and communities that experience economic growth do so by putting project management to use.

He made the point that project management is even more important in the new normal when resources are limited in order to maximize return on investment and produce results.

Innocentia Mahlangu, the founder of SHEngineers and a senior civil engineer, emphasized the necessity for businesses to change their workplace rules to reflect diversity and inclusivity.

In her speech with the title “Boosting the role of women in Africa’s project economy,” she claimed that project management still has a male-dominated workforce, similar to many other technical professions.

She cited a Financial Times piece she co-authored when she said that by 2030 there will be a need for around 25 million project specialists worldwide.

“Gender discrimination which is still prevalent, not only holds too many women back but also the world. Inclusion is not only a human resource or company policy issue. It is an opportunity for new ideas and leadership styles to emerge and solve our current challenges to make the world a better place.”

“There are conscious biases and stereotypes which may hamper opportunities for women to take up careers in the project economy. Diverse teams and inclusive environments produce positive results. We must involve the people we deliver projects for,’’ she said.

CEO iCentra Taopheek Babayeju recognized poor execution as a major factor in the failure of many organizations and projects while speaking on the topic of “Achieving Organizational Strategic Objectives Through Project Portfolio Management (PPM)”.

“At the project level, all you try to do is to do the work right. Ensure that timelines are followed, and the costs are controlled. At the portfolio level, what organisations do to succeed is to do the right work by selecting their priorities. This is where organisations fail. No organisation has infinite resources. You are always struggling with what is right; what is going to align with the strategic objectives of that organisation,’’ he observed.

Paul Omugbe, President of the PMI Nigeria Chapter and Business Director for Astridia Global, emphasized that a project manager must cope with changes that occur both outside and inside the project that is being carried out and that he must have the ability to adapt to these changes.