Experts Advocate Security Agencies’ Collaboration To Ensure Safety On Roads

There is need for synergy among security agencies to enhance programmes and measures aimed at promoting road safety for all.

Security experts made the suggestion in their various presentations at a seminar held at Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Command and Staff College, Udi, Nigeria on Wednesday.

The seminar, which is the concluding seminar for Senior Course One, 2021 of the college, had as its theme “Enhancing Road Safety Partnership for Innovative Intervention”.

In his presentation, Dr Augustine Aipoh, Chief Executive Officer of Ideal Safety Consultant, Abuja, highlighted the need for FRSC officers to see the need to take advantage of other security agencies’ specialty to enhance their service delivery to the public.

Aipoh, who took the key paper that centred on the theme of the seminar, said the corps needed to identify those that had something to offer to enhance road safety and do more to draw them close to tap from all they have to offer.

“In improving partnership, FRSC officers have to think outside the box and at times take-in innovative ideas from other agencies and organizations to better the road safety management in the country,” he said.

Aipoh, , who retired as an Assistant Corps Marshal in FRSC, noted that at times, you might have an internal or a joint partnership small standing committee or group to critically look at difficult road safety issues from all sides.

“Through this collaboration on critical issues that require brainstorming of various stakeholders, we have at times brought resolutions and solutions to solve pressing or difficult road safety or traffic flow issues,” he said.

Mr Felix Attah, a retired Director of Department of State Security (DSS), said that “no one security agency is truly self-sufficient” in carrying out safety and security issues.

Attah, who delivered a paper titled: “Enhancing Road Safety Partnership for Innovative Intervention”, said that every agency and every individual matters in the issue of safety and security.

“You as an officer or commander must create time to get to know people, especially heads of other security agencies within your jurisdiction to make for a seamless relationship and understanding of both organizations or formations,” he said.

Mr Chamberlain Asuoha, an Abuja-based security consultant, urged officers of the corps to reach out and synergize with other sister agencies even beyond the official level in order to be able to gather vital intelligence to aid their work.

Asuoha, who retired as a Director of DSS, also urged the officers to synergy with gun wielding security agencies to ensure that officers and men on road duties are given adequate protection against hoodlums.

The Chairman of the seminar, Mr Wole Olaniran, a retired Deputy Corps Marshal of FRSC, urged commanders and officers to be proactive and resilient in the face of any difficult situation.

“We must be committed and ready to make necessary sacrifices to push the road safety work as well as think out innovative programmes and measures to continue to improve on our service delivery to Nigerians,” Olaniran said.

It would be recalled that the FRSC Command and Staff College is a single service institution established to train middle-level Tactical and Operational officers.

It was established in January 2020 as FRSC Command and Staff College and Assistant Corps Marshal Nseobong Charles Akpabio (then), was appointed as the pioneer Commandant of the College.

Before the Establishment of the FRSC Command and Staff College, the Corps did send officers to Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC) Jaji for either Junior or Senior Course based on availability of slots for the Corps. The Products of the College have been a good representation of AFCSC.

To beef up the capacity of our middle-level manpower of the officers’ corps, the Federal Road Safety Commission gave approval for the establishment of FRSC Command and Staff College in January, 2020.

