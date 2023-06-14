Experts Advise Government On Agricultural Investments

University professors have tasked the federal government with providing the agriculture sector with appropriate funds in order to hasten the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

The dons also recommended that, in light of the country’s rapid population increase, the government take immediate action to address the escalating food insecurity.

They announced their decision during the Lead City University in Ibadan’s Second International Conference of the Faculty of Management and Social Sciences (FM and SS).

The SDGs and the issue of food insecurity would be strongly impacted by investments in the agricultural value chain, according to Covenant University economics professor Evans Osabuohien. He added that it will present chances for effective sector engagement.

He claims that the accomplishment of roughly 10 SDGs will result in the eradication of hunger, good health, and clean energy.

Prof. Kabiru Adeyemo, vice chancellor of Lead City University, emphasized the importance of education in eradicating poverty since it is a key component of the SDGs.

Speaking on the conference’s theme, “Achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in 2030: Approaching Possibilities through Socio-Political, Economic, and Management Dimensions,” Prof. Omolara Campbell, the conference’s convener, stressed that everyone was important to the SDGs’ actualization.

She emphasized that the conference’s multidisciplinary connected contributions will guard against the political, environmental, economic, and security issues encountered in the post-pandemic age distorting the nation’s growth.

Share this post