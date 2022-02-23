Expectations Are High, Don’t Lower The Bar On Anambra Governance, Prelate Tells Soludo, APGA

As Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State prepares to handover to the Governor-Elect, Prof Chukwuma Soludo on March 17 2022, the Catholic bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev Paulinus Ezeokafor, has told the incoming governor and the leadership of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA led Anambra State Government not to lower the standard of governance in the state.

According to him, the trust and confidence reposed in the party by the electorate should not be taken for granted.

Bishop Ezeokafor who stated this at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cathedral, Awka during a victory thanksgiving mass organized by APGA, Anambra State Chapter, said APGA’s feat in the last gubernatorial election was destined by God.

He maintained that it is important that the people who voted for the party during the election, are made to feel the impact of good governance.

‘Your victorious outing in the last gubernatorial election in the state was made possible by God.

“It was a hard-fought victory.

“We all witnessed what happened before the election.

“I’m not a card carrying member of any political party but I watch and monitor political proceedings.

‘Last guber election was not easy for APGA, but Anambra people voted because of what they believe the party has done over the years.

“We want that continued.

“You must continue to provide that dividends of democracy to the people.

“Expectations are high,” he said.

The outspoken Cleric admonished them to guard the mandate given to them by Anambrarians jealously and judiciously.

The influential Prelate charged the party’s hierarchy to continue to work for the greater good of the people, saying that the electorate voted for them to continue and improve on their good works in the state.

He emphasized that the party’s victory, which he described as hard fought, should not be toyed with, advising that the welfare of the people of Anambra State should be first in their agenda.

Bishop Ezeokafor further commended the APGA leadership for coming to appreciate God for what He had done for the party.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman, APGA, Anambra State Chapter, Sir Norbert Obi thanked the bishop for his words of admonitions and encouragement, assuming that the party would continue to avail quality leadership to people of the state.

The event was attended by the Anambra deputy governor-elect, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, the Chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Awka Catholic Diocese, Very Rev Fr Francis Chidume, the former Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, Chief Sir Victor Umeh,OFR, the member representing Njikoka II in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon Sir Pete Ibida, Transition Committee Chairman of Awka South LGA, Hon Leo Nwuba, ANSAA Boss, Sir Jude Emecheta, among others.