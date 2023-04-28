Awka

Anambra State government on Friday advised residents of flood-prone areas of the state to brace for high rainfall and the attendant flooding this year.

The State Commissioner for Information, Sir Paul Nwosu gave the warning in an advisory he signed and made available to newsmen in Awka.

According to the advisory, the 2023 seasonal rainfall prediction and annual flood outlook by Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) and Nigerian Hydrological Service Agency (NIHSA) has shown that there will be high rainfall across the country and flood this year.

The commissioner identified the high flood risk areas in Anambra State that could be flood hit to include Ogbaru, Ayamelum, Anambra East, Anambra west, Onitsha North, Onitsha South, Awka North, Idemili South, Ekwusigo and Ihiala Local Government Areas.

He said the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has issued flood mitigation measures here it has sensitized the dwellers on what to do.

The advisory to the residents of the high flood risk areas read;

“Make concrete plans for timely harvesting and evacuation of your farm produce and livestock to avoid losses. Do not wait until the flood comes to harvest.

“Make concrete plans to secure your household properties and essential belongings as much as possible before the flood actually sets in.

“Plan ahead to get your family as well as the aged, the sick, pregnant women, infants and children evacuated well on time to safety nets (IDP CAMPS provided by the ANSG Government) to avoid preventable loss of lives. Timely evacuation is key.

“De-silting of water channels should be done continuously as huge amount of silt is deposited in water channels after rainfall.

“People should stop constructing in water plains and across water channels.

“Clear gutters and drainages: do not dispose your thrash in gutters or drainage.

“Move to a higher ground before the flood becomes neck deep. If cut off from designated point, climb and stay on a tree or high platform.

“Keep a family disaster kit. A disaster kit is an assemblage of basic essentials (food, water, medications, touch lights, blankets, etc.) that will last a family a few days in event of flood.

“It is dangerous to wade or swim in flood waters due to submerged logs, stones and the presence of dangerous reptiles.

“Children should not attempt to recover any of their toys or belongings which perchance have fallen into the flood for it can drown them in the process.

“Do not drive in the flood because you can float and be carried away. Step out immediately and search for a higher ground.

“Never play in flood. Do not drink or eat any food contaminated by flood water.

“Before the onset of flood, deploy sand bags around buildings for flood defence.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Avoid wet electrical equipment during flooding. Put off all electrical appliances to avoid electrocution.

“For more inquiries call 112.”