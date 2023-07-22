Expand tax net to informal sector, Oborevwori tasks DBIR 

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, on Friday, urged the State Board of Internal Revenue Service to expand the State tax net by bringing in more businesses in the informal sector.

He gave the charge during the inauguration of the Chairman and Executive Directors of the Delta State Board of Internal Revenue, headed by Hon. Solomon Ighrakpata as Chairman.

Others are Dr Frank Nwugo, Executive Director, Operations; Mr. Kelly Oghenekevwe, Executive Director, Finance and Administration; Mr. Collins Iwebunor, Executive Director, ICT and Hon. Mrs Orezi Esievo, Director, Legal Services.

While congratulating the members of the new Board on their appointment, he expressed optimism that they would perform creditably with the rich blend of experts, technocrats and seasoned administrators.

He commended the previous Board, headed by the current Deputy Governor of the State, Sir Monday Onyeme for their great impact in revenue generation and charged the new Board to surpass the achievements of the previous board in line with the administration’s M.O.R.E. Agenda.

He remarked that the Board does not necessarily need to introduce new taxes to improve it’s internal revenue generating capacity.

Oborevwori said: “Often, when new taxes are introduced, it is imposed on the same people and businesses already captured in the tax net, which often leads to over taxation and the attendant frustration, anger, and resentment.

“What is required is to expand the tax net in such a manner that the informal sector would be adequately covered.

“It is therefore, incumbent on the Board to devise creative ways to drag as many people as possible from the informal sector into the tax net.

“To do this successfully, it is exigent for the Board to embark on elaborate and sustained enlightenment and awareness campaigns.

“Our people need to know and understand the importance of paying tax. Paying taxes is not just a civic responsibility, it is constitutionally binding on every Nigerian as enshrined in Section 24 (f) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as altered)”.

He urged the Board to enlist the support and cooperation of various trade associations, professional bodies, business groups, cooperatives, and the traditional institutions in reaching out to the informal sector.

“Our people are generally understanding and cooperative; I believe once they are made to see reason, they would gladly and willingly comply with their obligations to the Government.

“Proper monitoring and evaluation are also critical for the Board to achieve its goals by ensuring that revenue collection officers and agents are strictly monitored to plug leakages and curb misappropriation,” he said.

He added that his administration remains committed to the timeless principles of transparency, accountability, and judicious allocation of resources.

“Out of the estimated N95 billion IGR in the 2023 fiscal year, N58.56b has been generated as at the end of June. This is more than half the projected revenue.

“With the current trend, I expect you to exceed the target for the year. That is one way to justify the confidence that has been reposed in you with this appointment.

“I wish to reassure Deltans that this administration will account for every kobo that accrues to it by ensuring that they are well spent on meaningful development projects that will positively impact on the living conditions of our people,” Oborevwori stated.

Responding, Hon. Ighrakpata thanked Governor Oborevwori for finding them worthy to serve, assuring that they would work assiduously to deliver on set targets.

