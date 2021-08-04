Exclusive Breastfeeding Must Be Seen As A Shared Responsibility- DevComs Tells Stakeholders

164 views | Kenechukwu Ofomah | August 4, 2021
Awka – As World Breastfeeding Week is marked globally this week, (1st to 7th August), stakeholders have been urged to intensify awareness on the benefits of breastfeeding to the child, mother, father and community, so as to increase in the rate of exclusive breastfeeding.
The 2018 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (2018 NDHS) states that child mortality accounts for 52% of all under-five deaths and child mortality rate is 69 deaths per 1,000 children surviving to age 12 months, while the overall under-five mortality rate is 132 deaths per 1,000 live births.
The survey also states fifty-one percent of all deaths among children under age five in Nigeria take place before a child’s first birthday, with 30% occurring during the first month of life, saying that poor infant feeding practices negatively affect the growth, health and development of children, and is a major cause of mortality in infants and young children.
According to the NDHS, only 29 percent of children are exclusively breastfed (EBF) from age zero to six months, leaving a deficit of 73 percent, being denied the right and by extension, denied the right to survival.
Speaking on the celebration in a chat with TNC correspondent, the Program Director, Development Communications Network, DevComs, Akin Jimoh said as the world celebrates the day, it is paramount to note that breastfeeding, especially exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of infancy, is important and has many advantages.
Jimoh harped on the need for concerted efforts towards supporting mothers adopt the breastfeeding and ensure needed structures and systems are in place to protect and support breastfeeding.
“It should be a shared responsibility at all levels. The government, the workplace, communities, families and all key stakeholders must make efforts to ensure needed structures and systems are in place to protect and support breastfeeding. This will aid the prevention of childhood illness and promote healthy growth and development,” he said.
Jimoh continued; ”Breast milk is essential and has lots of benefits both to the mother and baby, it supplies all the necessary nutrients in the proper proportions. Breastfed babies have healthier weights as they grow, they score higher on IQ tests. Breast milk protects against allergies, sickness, infections and obesity and is easily digested.
“Also, research has shown that Mothers who breastfeed have a reduced risk of Type 2 Diabetes and certain cancers such as breast cancer. They may also find it easier to return to what they weighed before they got pregnant and it strengthens the bond with their children.”
Remember me