Excitement As Precious, Ologbo Say ‘I Do’

258 views | Stanley Ugagbe | July 22, 2021
It was a reverberating moment of total excitement at Igbide Town in Isoko South Local Government area of Delta State last Saturday as Ologbo Appeal Akelemor eventually wedded his damsel after nine years of courtship.
In a joyful ceremony that had elated family and friends in attendance, Ologbo, an indigene of Igbide, tied the knot with his long-time heartthrob, Precious Obiebi, an indigene of Oleh Town in the same local government.
For Ologbo, the event was not just a dream come through but a culmination of perfection of God’s handiwork in his life.
In a brief chat with TNC correspondent, Ologbo expressed joy over the ceremony. “I am so happy that at last, I am a complete man. I give God the glory for making this day come to pass. God has truly shown me mercy and I am eternally grateful for His favour upon me. I also want to thank all those who stood by me, those who have come to rejoice with me and my beautiful wife.”
On how he met his wife, he said “Though she is from Oleh, she came to Igbide to school and as God would have it, I picked interest in her and spoke to her about it. She accepted my proposal and it has been a wonderful journey with her. We have been dating for nine years and honestly, she is the best thing that has ever happened to me. She started with me from the scratch and today, things are good for us. She is beautiful in body and in character – she is everything I want in a woman and I love her so much”.
Ologbo, an Alumnus of Igbide Grammar School, 2010 set, wedded barely two weeks after an Alumnus of the same set, joined the League Of Married Men. Some of his unmarried former classmates, in a chat with TNC correspondent, while congratulating Ologbo, said he has further challenged them to begin to make plans to settle down.
