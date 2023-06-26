Excitement As Gov. Alia of Benue State Pays Salaries Owed From Past Administration 

Workers in Benue State on Monday heaved a sigh of relief after receiving one month salary alert from the state government. Some of the workers who spoke to our correspondent in Makurdi, the state capital, said they started receiving alerts on Sunday.

Oraduen, a worker under the state government’s employ, said it felt so good to get paid after working without pay for the past seven months.

“I feel so happy with the payment of this one month salary. I got an alert at about 8pm on Sunday. And my spirit has come alive again. The situation was so bad before now such that I had to park my car and trek.”

Also, another worker, Fidelis, said he got a one month alert of payment of his salary on Monday morning after being owed for eight months.

Fidelis, alongside another worker, Daniel, expressed delight that the one month salary paid to them would cushion the effect of hardship which their families have been through in the past months of unpaid salaries.

The state’s Chairman of Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Terungwa Igbe, also confirmed that the workers have been paid one month salary.

