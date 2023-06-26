Path The News Chronicle » News » Excitement As Gov. Alia of Benue State Pays Salaries Owed From Past Administration 

Excitement As Gov. Alia of Benue State Pays Salaries Owed From Past Administration 

Adekunle Taofeek June 26, 2023 0
Benue State Pays Salaries
Workers in Benue State on Monday heaved a sigh of relief after receiving one month salary alert from the state government. Some of the workers who spoke to our correspondent in Makurdi, the state capital, said they started receiving alerts on Sunday.
Oraduen, a worker under the state government’s employ, said it felt so good to get paid after working without pay for the past seven months.
“I feel so happy with the payment of this one month salary. I got an alert at about 8pm on Sunday. And my spirit has come alive again. The situation was so bad before now such that I had to park my car and trek.”
Also, another worker, Fidelis, said he got a one month alert of payment of his salary on Monday morning after being owed for eight months.
Fidelis, alongside another worker, Daniel, expressed delight that the one month salary paid to them would cushion the effect of hardship which their families have been through in the past months of unpaid salaries.
The state’s Chairman of Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Terungwa Igbe, also confirmed that the workers have been paid one month salary.

Hot Gist

Share this post

More Stories

Enugu Court halts police from arresting pastor over alleged N29m fraud

Kunle Dada June 26, 2023 0
Sokoto Killing blasphemy jungle justice

Sokoto Killing: Stop Jungle Justice – MURIC

Adams Peter June 26, 2023 0
Tackling Drug Abuse

World Drug Day: Group Advocates Empathetic Measures to Tackling Drug Abuse Instead of Brutal Approach

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 26, 2023 0
Igbo Xenophobic Attack

Igbos Should Not Be Subjected to Xenophobic Attack in Their Fatherland- Anambra Senator, Umeh

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 26, 2023 0
Trinity Guy

JUST IN: Court Sends Skit Maker, Trinity Guy To AGODI Prison

Osniff Daniel June 26, 2023 0
Anambra Awards

Anambra Govt Chides Group over Choice of Caption for Awards Ceremony, Dissociates Self from Event

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 26, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Enugu Court halts police from arresting pastor over alleged N29m fraud

Kunle Dada June 26, 2023 0
Beans

The Dangerous Chemical Farmers Spray in your Beans

Esther Salami June 26, 2023 0
Don Jazzy Rema

Don Jazzy – How I used Rema to win ‘oyinbo’ woman

Augustina John June 26, 2023 0
Civic Center Nigeria

The Geography of Nigeria (III): Notable Architectural Landmarks

Esther Salami June 26, 2023 0
Benue State Pays Salaries

Excitement As Gov. Alia of Benue State Pays Salaries Owed From Past Administration 

Adekunle Taofeek June 26, 2023 0