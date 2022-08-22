The map is standing out, the compass placed at the center, the road is clear and the destination point heaved in sight

Except Nigeria is cursed, the path to her promised land is already charted and can’t be missed ,not even a blind man dares to miss it.

Except Nigeria is cursed, the direction is clear and crystal, nothing would re-route this journey, not even INEC, except she is cursed.

Except Nigeria is cursed, 2023 election is already won and lost and the victor and vanquished not hidden.

Except Nigeria is perennially cursed, Nigerians wouldn’t sing their song of liberation while in Egypt again.

Even if she is cursed, the curse breaker has lifted her up above powers and principalities, making a shameful spectacle of the very principalities that held her down. At every function, the new bride in a very royal garment receives in loudest, the ovation of a Prince.

At every function his name is mentioned, even silence becomes too loud not to be heard.

The yoke is broken! It is not if, it is when, just a matter of time, the garment of shame, disgrace, disappointment, suffering would be divided, in majesty enrobed we would all walk through, into our promised land.

But for pride and ego, deep down , they know, they are no match to him who grace, power, wisdom, oil etc have been released on his head to rule and have the chains broken.

Everywhere he goes same ovation. The voices of the Hausa, the Yoruba the Igbo etc for the first time are coming together, seamlessly forming a concordance singing nothing but a new dawn and a new Nigeria.

Our enemies have been unveiled, beyond the flamboyance of their campaign promises and manifestos is the intention to continue to hold us down, using one tool, impoverishment. Never again!!

To those who are still in shock, believing that it is just a sizzling of onions in an oil, which will phase off, to those who think because of no shishi principle he will lose, to those who think election is won only through vote buying and the only language the electorates understand is money, I promise you three things shock! Bewilderment!! Disappointment.

There is what is called paradigm shift! The wave of this shift like a tsunami is moving.

However, if through rigging Obi fails to win this election, he has shocked Nigerians and shaken the timbers and calibres. He has commanded and attracted ovations never seen before.

Even if he fails to win due to interference by the powers that be, he has blazed the trail, and his name written in gold.

He lost nothing if he fails to win, but Nigeria and Nigerians would have lost a chance to be liberated.

Obi is an enigma. Hate him but you cannot ignore him.

Jarlath Opara