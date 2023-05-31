Ex-UBA Employees Will Benefit From Loan Restructuring And Other Advantages

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has relaunched the UBA Alumni Network Programme, with the goal of strengthening ties and giving specific incentives to former workers, such as loan restructuring.

 

The new UBA Alumni Network will now offer a wide range of benefits aimed to empower and engage ex-staff members throughout their travels, expanding on the services it promised when it was first introduced two years ago.

UBA’s Group Managing Director, Oliver Alawuba, welcomed the ex-staff during the UBA Alumni relaunch on Friday in UBA House, and expressed the bank’s commitment to repositioning the alumni to do more to ensure that ex-staff stay comfortable ambassadors of the brand.

He stated: “I understand that this very key network was launched in 2021, and we have come here today to assure all the members of our alumni that UBA, which is over 75 years old, will continue to play the role of becoming a beacon of hope to our ex-staff.”

“As a bank that is interested in the welfare of both staff and ex-staff, we are going to roll out products that are specifically tailored to suit the needs of all our alumni.”

At the event, which was attended both physically and virtually by a large number of former employees, UBA’s Deputy Managing Director, Muyiwa Akinyemi, stated that “the bank is where it is today because of the sacrifices made by its ex-staff several years ago,” and that this is the driving force behind the bank’s desire to support them.

He said that the bank, which has 35 million customers and over 25,000 employees, is committed to cultivating a strong alumni community, and that “we will continue to rely on this all-important network to help us to know how to serve you better, in the four continents and 24 countries that UBA currently operates in.”

