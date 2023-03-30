…. Says Asiwaju’s administration will benefit Nigerians

An erstwhile Senate Leader and Chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) from Cross River State, Distinguished Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, SAN, has joined other eminent Nigerians to celebrate the country’s President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the occasion of his 71st birthday.

Ndoma-Egba, a staunch supporter of Tinubu’s presidential aspiration, was the Secretary of the Campaign Planning Directorate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PPC) that worked with great effort and determination for the victory of the party in the 2023 presidential poll.

While congratulating Tinubu as he clocks 71 years of age on earth at a time he was preparing to assume office as the number-one citizen of the country, the ex-Senate Leader described him as a great politician and democrat, who has the capacity to lead and propel Nigeria to greater heights.

He said: “I wish him (Tinubu) a happy 71st birthday. This is a landmark birthday as it is the age at which he will assume office and take over the steering of the Ship of State as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This is coming with great challenges, of unity, of peace, security, prosperity, and most importantly engagement of youths. Your new age comes with more wisdom and courage that you certainly will deploy for the benefit of us all.”