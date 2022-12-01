A former SARS officer popularly known as Ejima has been arrested by a vigilante group at Ekwulobia, Aguata LGA of Anambra State, over alleged serial defilement.

The suspect, who hails from Ebonyi State, and now in police custody, is accused of defiling five underaged children from 4 different parents and between the ages of 5 to 11.

On how they knew of the incident, father to two of the victims, who pleaded anonymity, narrated that when he got back from a church event on that day, his wife told him that the children sent to go fetch water at a nearby compound for hours were yet to be back.

He further explained that they looked for the children everywhere possible, and when their efforts yielded no result, they decided to involve the local vigilante for a wider search.

The victims’ father also said that it was later in the evening that his children, along with other kids in the neighborhood, came back and he started questioning them before they opened up.

He also noted that the said suspect was coming to eat at his wife’s small “mama put” food joint, playing very well with the kids, and they never for a day suspected that he will be involved in such.

“When I got to know of the bad things he used to do to my children, I was shocked at why he could do such thing to my children.

“I reported to Welfare Department and the Police.

“They also asked me to report to another woman who informed me that the guy is a serial defiler, who uses the act for diabolical means.

“She also told me to bring N35,000 for proper documentation of the matter so that they can follow up on the matter,” he revealed.

The man also said he informed Zone 13 of the Police, Ukpo and they later called him and informed him that they have summoned the suspect and he was willing to settle me.

They even threatened me that there is nothing I can achieve with trying to prosecute the man and that it is best for me to settle with him.

“They even promised to give me N200.000 to end the matter and the suspect even asked me to name my price

“The Police also asked me to stop telling other people the story and that they have coded my number and that was when I decided to go to Women Affairs Ministry.

“I told the Police that I am not interested in money, that I am only interested in getting justice for my daughters.

“All I want is for government to prosecute him because my daughters started exhibiting strange characters and that was not what I trained them to be.

“Let him tell me what he did to my children,” he pleaded.

Other parents of the victims who were petty traders and a tailor respectively said the suspect has been in the habit of making out with different types of girls, both young and old, but they never thought that he will be involved with kids.

They called on the government to help them get justice for their children.

Narrating their experiences, the victims explained that the suspect, Ejima, on one of the days, asked them to fetch water for him, and while they were on the task, he asked them to come into his house and rest for a while.

According to them, the suspect then asked the oldest two among them to cook for him while the youngest one was made to sleep on the bed, and the other, on a mat.

They explained that while at their given task, they saw the suspect defiling the kids who were sleeping, after which he asked the oldest ones to join in the show.

On why they didn’t alert anyone, two of the victims explained that suspect warned them not to or risk getting beaten.

Addressing the victims, the Anambra State Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Mrs Ify Obinabo, warned that anyone found guilty of any crime would go in for it.

She insisted that once the law finds the suspect guilty of the crime levelled against him, he will not go unpunished, and warned others who are using their positions to perpetuate crime to desist forthwith or have themselves to blame.

The Women and Social Welfare Commissioner also urged parents and caregivers to always be vigilant and careful with who they leave their wards with.

Meanwhile, the children have been taken to NTASI Centre at General hospital Enugwu-Ukwu, where they were examined and treated at no cost.