Ex – Presidential aide knocks Igbos who allegedly celebrated Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest

85 views | Francis Azuka | July 3, 2021
Former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri has berated some Igbos who allegedly celebrated the arrest of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.
Recall that the federal government had on Monday announced that the embattled leader has been arrested and extradited to Nigeria for the continuation of his trial. Mixed reactions have continued to trail Kanu’s arrest and according to Omokri, some Igbos celebrated the arrest.
In a post on Facebook, the self acclaimed Buhari tormentor wrote: “When Sheikh Gumi told bandits that the soldiers who kill them are Christians, and as a result, they should not kill Muslim soldiers, how many Northern Muslim clerics condemned him, from the Sultan to the least Imam?
“How many Northern Muslim clerics or leaders condemned Isa Pantami who described his joy at the killing of non Muslims? Today, we are all submitting our sensitive national data to a Pantami who publicly idolised Osama Bin Laden.
“How many Northern Muslim clerics or leaders cautioned Nasir El-Rufai, who admitted paying killer herdsmen money? Which of them condemned Governor Masari when he was having meetings with bandits and releasing photos?
“Boko Haram is now in Bauchi, Kaduna and Niger states, yet the Buhari administration holds special graduation ceremonies for so called ‘rehabilitated Boko Haram’.
And some Igbos are celebrating Kanu’s capture, with one of them even going on his knees to thank God, and another spreading gossip about him?
“How many Yoruba have you seen condemning Sunday Igboho? Even Tinubu that has been bootlicking the North because he wants to be President, has not condemned Igboho.
I counsel the Igbos to read Genesis 11:6 “The people are united, and they all speak the same language. After this, nothing they set out to do will be impossible for them!”
