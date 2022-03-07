Monday, March 7, 2022
Ex-President Jacob Zuma Hails Putin For The Russian invasion On Ukraine

On Monday, March 6, the former president of South Africa, Jacob Zuma, gave his full support to the Russian President, Vladimir Putin on the invasion of Ukraine.

This was made known in a statement shared on twitter through the JGZuma foundation. Zuma described Putin as a man of peace and his position on the war justifiable.

Part of the foundation’s statement seen by BBC reads:

‘’We all need peace in this world. Therefore we would like to urge those involved to bring peace as swiftly as possible so that lives can be saved.’’

Jennifer Eziuloh

