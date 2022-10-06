Awka

Former Nigeria International, Chikelue Iloenyosi says it is his vision to bequeath Anambra State, the legacy of having a system through which budding football talents at the grassroots can develop their potentials and become world-class players.

Iloenyosi, who is the Chairman, Anambra State Football Association, ANSFA, disclosed this on Thursday during a media chat in Awka, to mark the unveiling of the Anambra State Grassroots Football Development Programmes.

The unveiling of the programmes will hold at the Awka Township Stadium this week Saturday and will attract all football clubs and academies in the state, schools, coaches, as well as other football stakeholders.

According to Iloenyosi, the unveiling will herald a lot of initiatives which the FA under his leadership will be adopting to develop grassroots football and bring it to an enviable height.

The Ex-Nigeria International noted that due to the absence of mentorship and training programmes, many talents who would have developed to bring honour to the state have wasted.

He explained that the FA will be partnering the state government, the State Ports Development Commissioner and ex-internationals to drive the project.

“What we are targeting to do is to give vent to the budding football talents languishing on our streets.

“When you visit local pitches and playgrounds, you see all manner of wonderful displays by football talents but somehow, the world is yet to know about these people.

“They are the people we are coming for under this initiative.

“I am a product of grassroots football and I have seen the struggles and how many people never get to make it to limelight.

“That is why we are doing this,” he said.

The ANSFA Chairman explained that he is also on his own capacity, sponsoring the training of some ex-internationals and local coaches for training as a way of strengthening grassroots football.

This, he noted, will help equip the football managers with the requisite skills to do their jobs in line with standards of the world football governing body, FIFA.

Iloenyosi, also revealed that it is his vision to build a befitting football team for Anambra State that will compete with its contemporaries across the country.

He however noted that he would not in a hurry to achieve that, entrench a system that will not be responsive to the plight of the players.

“It is part of our plans to give Anambra a befitting football team but I won’t be a part to building a club that will be owing its players.

“We will build it in a way that the players will have satisfaction playing for the state team,” he boasted.