Ex-Minister of Power questioned by EFCC in connection with N22 billion fraud

Sale Mamman, former Minister of Power, has been questioned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on the suspected diversion of N22 billion.

From August 2019 to September 2021, when he was fired by President Muhammadu Buhari, Mamman served as the Minister of Power.

Following an invitation, he went to the anti-graft agency’s Abuja headquarters where he was detained. Mamman surrendered himself to the commission’s Abuja office and was taken into custody early on Wednesday.

According to EFCC sources, the former minister allegedly plotted with Ministry of Power employees when he was serving as minister to divert N22 billion and divide it among themselves.

The sources stated: “From 2017 to date, the former minister conspired with other staff of the ministry in charge of the accounts of the Zungeru and Mambilla Hydro Electric Power Projects, diverted over N22 billion, and shared it among themselves.”

“Investigations have led to the tracing and identification of properties in Nigeria and overseas, as well as the recovery of millions of naira and USD.”

Recall that Mamman was fired along with Mohammed Sabo Nanono, the former minister of agriculture and rural development, in what the Presidency referred to as a reaction to the President’s decision to “reinvigorate this cabinet in a manner that will deepen its capacity to consolidate legacy achievements.”

Wilson Uwujaren, the EFCC’s spokesman, could not be reached for comment on the most recent development.