A former House of Representatives member (2015-2019) who represented Gamawa federal constituency of Bauchi State, Hon. Muhammed Garba Gololo (MGG), has applauded the people of his constituency for their patience, endurance and tolerance throughout his temporal absence from serving them in the national assembly which is over.

Speaking to a group of his supporters during their solidarity visit to his Kano residence penultimate Friday to congratulate him for the presidential victory of his long standing political associate and leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, MGG said: “The victory of APC at the concluded general elections is a collective victory to all of us. The elections were won through your commendable efforts, and we shall not let you down.

“When I represented our federal constituency of Gamawa in the House of Representatives, I initiated policies and innovations that brought infrastructural development to the federal constituency as well as other social interventions and security to lives and property at the most trying times

“I made sure that the inherited narrative that retarded the progress of the federal constituency was replaced with robust representation. You are all witnesses and beneficiaries of those policies and innovations. Even out of the House of Representatives, I still contribute as a concerned son of the soil to the socioeconomic being of the federal constituency as you can bear me witness

“I remain focused and determined to bail out our constituency from going into developmental relegation. We joined hands with you, and we have at least registered our presence in the federal constituency. The records are there and still unbroken by those that served after my exit

“I enjoyed the support of all well meaning constituents throughout my tenure and that remains indelible in my heart. I most sincerely commend the unalloyed support and encouragement I enjoyed from the traditional leadership of the constituency as well as that of Katagum Emirate and Bauchi State Council of traditional rulers whose leadership by example guided me through to achieve those successes as noted by you and others

“One of the most important aspects of my representation was the peaceful co-existence sustained which I credit to the support of those traditional rulers and my teaming supporters as well as security agencies operating within the federal constituency

“I urge you to maintain the tempo and remain committed to the ideals of good governance as we are in the struggle for the continuation of improving the living standard of our people irrespective of any imaginary difference”

Earlier in his brief address leader of the group, Alh. Rabi’u Ahmed, said: “Our visit is to confirm to you our unalloyed support at all times because, since your exit, the federal constituency remains underdeveloped as if it has been curved out of Nigeria. Those who replaced you are yet to register their presence through service delivery

“We are always appreciative of your services even out of the national assembly. We are praying for better days in your struggle for the good of the federal constituency, Bauchi State and Nigeria”.