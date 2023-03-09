A Magistrates’ court in Owerri, Imo State, on Thursday, remanded the immediate past deputy governor of the state, Gerald Irona, in prison custody.

The presiding magistrate, C. N Ezerioha, after hearing the prosecution counsel and defence counsel, ordered that Irona be remanded in Owerri correctional centre. Meanwhile, she confirmed that the court does not have the jurisdiction to hear the matter.

However, Counsel for the ex-deputy governor, S. I Imo had immediately after he was arraigned moved a motion for Irona to be granted bail on self-recognition. Imo said that if the ex-deputy governor could not be granted bail on self-recognition, a state lawmaker, Frank Ugboma, representing Oguta State constituency was willing to take him on bail.

In reaction to the bail application, the lead prosecutor, Sunday Ogbuji, opposed the bail application, saying that the Magistrate lacked jurisdiction to hear the matter. Ogbuji said only a judge of a high court could grant Irona bail.

After hearing both parties, the magistrate ordered that the ex-deputy governor be reminded in prison. In her ruling, the magistrate agreed with the prosecution counsel that she lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the matter.