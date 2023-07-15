Ex-convict arrested as Parents lose 54 Others to prison in Oyo 

Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested an ex-cybercrime convict, Adeniran Ayobami Tijesunimi and fifty-four others for alleged internet fraud and related criminal activities.

Recall that Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, Oyo State had on February 15, 2022 convicted and sentenced Tijesunimi to seven months imprisonment without an option of fine for his involvement in cybercrime.

In a statement yesterday, the EFCC said Tijesunimi was again arrested alongside others at Oyo town, Oyo State on July 13, 2023 following verified intelligence regarding their internet fraud activities.

Other suspects include Ademola Saheed Adeniyi, Olayinwola Tomiwa Rokeeb, Moses Kehinde Biola, Adewale Mumini Adeyemi, Olowuoyin Qudus Atanda, Mojeeb Adedeji Olamilekan, Jonathan Emmanuel Opashi, Usman Abubakar Aruwa, Bamidele Olusoji Joseph, Daniel Anu Omyajowu, Olayinwola Dolapo Zacheous, Adekunle Daniel Adeniyi, Azeez Hammed Ademola, Olatunde Philip Bode, Lawal Abayomi Hammed, Adeniyi Sheu Abiodun, Abdulazeez Ifayemi Ayokunu, Adeleke Sunday Arise, Omiyale Tosin Akin, Segun Samuel Lekan, Popoola Oluwaseun Sunday, Jimoh Afeez Adewale, Bashir Qodir Yinka, Adedeji Ibrahim Ademola, Ajibade Samuel Femi, Omolulu Nurudeen Alabi, Victor Okotie Junior, Lateef Ridwan Aremu, Balogun Abisoye Isreal, Yusuf Alabi Toriola, Akinade John Damilare and Suleiman Abdulrasaq.

The rest are Adeyewo Stephen Tomilola, Okanlawo Olanrewaju Qodir, Akinbola Ifafimihan Seun, Amusat Taofeek Opeyemi, Akintola Mojeeb Olakunle, Adebayo Malik Adigun, Dauda Rokeeb Opeyemi, Oladokun Abeeb Ajadi, Amusat Qowiyu Atanda, Usman Olatunji Badmus, Afonja Ifayemi Akano, Rokeeb Olamide Taiwo, Adebayo Gbawuga Oyetunji, Fasasi Olasunkanmi Qodir, Yekeen Gbolahan Samuel, Afolabi Ayodeji Emmanuel, Yekeen Micheal Opeyemi, Ayinla Mathew Opeyemi, Mikail Aliyu, Ajibola Nejeeb Pelumi, Bitrus Moses Bugama and Eyamekware Gabriel Clevarly.

Items recovered from the suspects include seven exotic vehicles, seventy-nine (79) mobile phones, four laptops and several incriminating documents, among others.

They will be charged to court once investigations are concluded, the commission said.