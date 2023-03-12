The former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad is reportedly yet to get his entitlements, nine months after retirement from service.

The situation, has raised concerns as the former head of the Supreme Court who resigned on June 22, 2022, as the 16th Chief Justice of the apex court on health ground was expected to be paid the sum of N2.5 billion severance package by the Federal Government.

As part of the severance packages for retired chief justices, the National Judicial Council, NJC, approved a gratuity of 300% of their N3.38 million annual basic salary. This was about 300% increase compared to what was paid to the previous CJNs after leaving office. The severance package of N2.5 billion is to be paid in addition to the construction of a mansion in Abuja or any city of their choice with a lump sum for furnishing.

Unfortunately, nine months after leaving service at the age of 69, less than a year before his mandatory retirement age, the ex-CJN Tanko who is battling with an undisclosed ailment has been shuttling between Kaduna and Abuja for medical attention without an idea when his entitlement would be paid. This is despite the recommendation in the provisions of sections 291 (2) and (3a-c) of the 1999 Constitution as well as Section 2 of the Pensions Rights of Judges Act.

It should be recalled that the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and two other extant laws, i.e. the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, RMFAC and the Pensions Rights of Judges Act prioritises retired CJN’s welfare well enough for life, even at an initial rented apartment and an immediate financial package before getting a retirement home within six months.

Meanwhile, an Abuja-based legal practitioner and human rights activist, Barr. Godwin Sani Omagbogu differed saying, a retired Chief Justice of Nigeria getting his entitlement is a well-known issue in government circles backed by laws and delay in payment may be an isolated issue, particularly as provisions would always be made in the national budget for settlement.

