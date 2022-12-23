Christmas came early for over 1,420 persons from the various wards in Idemili North Council Area of Anambra State, when the Special Adviser to Anambra State Governor on Local Government Matters, Barr Ralph Asha Nnabuife on Thursday, handed them cash reliefs as Christmas empowerment.

Nkpor, the country home of Barr Nnabuife was filled with people from the various wards for the event, which was the annual Christmas Empowerment Programme, which Barr Nnabuife has consistently organized for people of Idemili North.

This year’s edition was however different as Barr Nnabuife also during the event, hosted Hon. Dozie Nwankwo, the APGA Senatorial Candidate for Anambra Central and Hon. Ikenna Iyiegbu, APGA House of Representatives Candidate for Idemili North & South Federal Constituency.

Speaking at the event, Governor Chukwuma Soludo who was represented at the event by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu described Christmas as a season of love, adding that what the convener did is in line with what he is preaching for Ndi Anambra to show love to one another especially the less privileged.

He said the way Nnabuife has consistently nurtured the APGA family in the Council area, depicts him as a leader with capacity and will ultimately guarantee victory for APGA in the area.

“What I have seen here today is quite commendable and only speaks to capacity. APGA is on course.

“If this massive crowd can go back and mobilize their family members for APGA, there is no election we cannot win in this area,” he acknowledged.

In his remarks, the APGA Candidate for Anambra Central Senatorial district election in the 2023 General Elections, Hon Nwankwo thanked the convener of the event for his leadership role towards the growth of the party.

He also used the opportunity to harp on the need to elect APGA candidates at the National Assembly and State Assembly, to provide the necessary support for his ongoing transformation of the state.

“The governor needs the right synergy in his efforts because there are a whole lot of things to achieve together.

“If APGA elects the entire 3 senators, 11 House of Reps members and 30 house of assembly members, our governor will be better poised to deliver on his mandate.

“That is why what ‘Asha Nnabuife’ is very important,” he said.

On his part, the APGA candidate for Idemili North and South Federal Constituency, Hon Iyiegbu said what Barr Nnabuife is doing is commendable and is key in mobilizing the people to support the party that has provided them good governance over the years.

Earlier in his speech, the convener of the event, Barr Nnabuife explained that the event was to show love to Ndi Idemili North at the grassroots.

He revealed that the tradition has been sustained over the past 15 years.

“Every Christmas, I take advantage of the season and call our friends and people who worked with us throughout the year, to celebrate with them no matter how little.

“The idea is to show love.

“We also extend help to people in need, widows, orphans and the less privileged.

“This event is unique because I used it to invite my friends, the two APGA candidates to talk to the real voters in Idemili north with voter’s cards.

“The whole idea is not for politics, but to show love in the spirit of Christmas,” Nnabuife noted.

Others at the event who spoke including a Special Adviser to former Anambra Governor on Political Matters, Chief Ifeatu Obiokoye, the founder of APGA New Media Mr Nnanna Nzewi and Mrs Nwanne Francisca expressed awe that despite the fact that he is not contesting for any political position, Barr Nnabuife was able to sustain the empowerment programme.

They urged other hi-networth individuals in the area to emulate Barr Nnabuife’s benevolence, to ensure that more people are reached.

They also said the gesture places APGA in a pole position ahead of other political parties and reinforces its mantra of ‘Be Your Brother’s Keeper.’