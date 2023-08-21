Evictions: Big Brother Naija All Stars Scrap Jury System 

The organizers of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars have decided to discontinue the use of a jury for evictions on the reality show.

Previously, former housemates like Saskay, Elozonam, and Vee formed the jury to decide evictions.

However, this system faced criticism from fans who alleged bias.

Instead, the show will return to the original eviction method, relying on votes from fans.

An insider confirmed the change, stating that an official statement would follow.

The current season of BBNaija All-Stars began on July 23 and is set to conclude on October 1, offering the winner a cash prize of N120 million, the highest in the show’s history.