“I most certainly understand now that God is not one to show partiality, but in every nation the man who fears Him and does what is right is acceptable to Him.” – Acts 10:34–35 NASB

Everything can change in a moment. A light bulb is turned on, and we see in new ways. We lay aside old ways and receive a fresh revelation.

Consider Peter. Following traditions, he had assumptions about the Gospel. Then, in a moment, his perspective changed as God gave him a dramatic vision.

Although “greatly perplexed” about the meaning of the vision, he was open when the Spirit spoke to him (v. 17). He was willing to go with the Gentiles who arrived at his door. He watched as the Spirit sovereignly fell on these men after Peter had shared the Gospel.

Observing these events with amazement, Peter realized that the Gospel was for everyone and ordered that these men be baptized. Because he listened and was available, Peter received an unexpected revelation that changed his life and the world.

These patterns apply to each of us. We should seek to be humble before God, open for Him to reveal new truths, ready for new insights, hungry for God, and digging into His Word eagerly. Listen for His voice. Be sensitive to the leading of the Spirit, always teachable. Always remember that the understanding of even the most intelligent person is only partial.

Like Peter, develop a vital relationship with God. Stay available for His leading, ready to respond as He leads. Ask God to open your eyes to help you see in new ways.

*Reflection Question:*

How can you actively be open to the teaching of the Holy Spirit?

*Prayer*

Father, speak to me. Help me be ready to hear from You. Open my mind and heart to receive fresh revelation. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Acts 10

