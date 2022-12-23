Am l the story you would like to read?
If so, I`m ready, spin me like your thread
I am good at defining a people`s way of life
I impact vital messages about love and strife
In traditional cultures, I`m told by word of mouth
For I educate, I entertain, or guess what? –I do both
I don’t only educate, I also communicate, and teach you how
To read, write and speak; with a photo, I teach you how to say ‘cow’
My diction suits my audience, so do my storyline & sentence structure
I incorporate skills of prediction and inference, and dialogue is my culture
Ndaba Sibanda
