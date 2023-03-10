“I am using an example from everyday life because of your human limitations.” – Romans 6:19 NIV

As Paul knew, we all have unique vocabularies. Our words can be influenced by many things—social context, song lyrics and news stories, social media and conversations, and interactions with others. Our unique experiences and relationships help shape the words we use and what has meaning to us.

As this background reminds us, it can be easy to be influenced by the biases of others. We can accept what might sound believable or go along with what seems popular.

As a result, Paul chose his words carefully. Sensitive to his audience, he used words with a clear meaning that communicated the Gospel with maximum clarity.

To this end, Paul described using “everyday language” (GNT). He used a Greek word that is the root of the English word anthropology, which is the study of human beings. As this suggests, he tried to use words people could understand and that related to their experiences.

Remember how easy it can be to be swayed by the prejudices of people around you and simply accept popular views. Be sure you understand the Gospel. Read and study the Word. Pray and ask God for discernment.

As you interact with others, learn from Paul’s insights. Be sensitive to the audience to whom you are speaking or writing. What are their needs and interests? What words best communicate the Gospel in terms they will understand?

Practice writing out a brief version of your testimony to share.

Father, help me share my testimony with words that clearly impact others. Give me a deeper understanding of the truths of the Gospel. In Jesus’ name, amen.

