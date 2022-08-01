It was a long time ago that apathy replaced patriotism as the prevailing national mood in Nigeria, and as year after year has brought on more disrepair instead of a sense of direction, apathy has only deepened as many Nigerians have found themselves, cut off, cast aside by forces they do not fully understand.

In 2015, as the condition of the country deteriorated under the watch of a derelict government led by the Peoples Democratic Party, the All Progressives Congress promised to change the fate of the country, and the fortunes of its citizens.

As those promises have faltered badly, it can only be a good thing for Nigerians that in a matter of months, the ballot box will open across the country to give Nigerians another opportunity to correct what was a historic mistake in 2015.

A momentous election

If anyone still needed convincing that the 2023 general election will test not just the foundations of Nigeria`s democracy, but the resilience of its unity and diversity too, events quickly unfolding are showing that that will be the case.

It is not just that the main political parties are slugging it out in the court of public opinion. The increased activities of terrorists who seem determined to enter Abuja may not be unconnected to the resolve of the forces which seem intent on destabilizing Nigeria by breaching its security well before next year.

In many ways then, the elections will test the resolve of Nigerians to get their country back on track and out of the claws of those who seem determined to intern the country and resurrect another that will be cut in their own twisted images.

INEC`s bouden duty

For the Independent National Electoral Commission, its task is a clear, even if difficult one. In a country where elections have historically been fraught with accusations and counteraccusations of malpractice, INEC`s position is not an exactly enviable one. But because it has statutory roles to play in ensuring that the coming elections are free, fair and credible, it will no doubt strive to play its roles properly.

The Commission would also have to rectify the many technical glitches it has so far recorded in the voter registration going on around the country.

For Nigerians, every vote must count

For many Nigerians who are eager that their country`s fortunes change, their votes have to count one way or the other next year.

The wave of awareness sweeping the country right now is not unconnected to the surging discontent in many parts of the country. Long one of the world`s poorer countries, many Nigerians had made peace with poverty.

What has instead become a more pressing problem is the insecurity which has succeeded in leaving a cloud over the country.

For Nigerians who live in rural areas, life has never remained the same since terrorism first marched into their communities. For many of them, life will never be the same again.

What Nigerians need is a decisive response to the many problems bedeviling the country. Come 2023, many Nigerians will help to shape the response they want to see by the way they vote.

The 2023 general elections really can`t come sooner.

Kene Obiezu,

keneobiezu@gmail.com