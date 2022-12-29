By Merit Ugolo

A Nigerian lady has taken to the public to detail her ordeal in the hands of men who are coming her way for a relationship.

In a post shared on Facebook by social influencer Angel Dan, the lady lamented that every man that comes her way wants to have sex with her.

She wondered if there are no longer men who cannot do without sex in relationships.

She wrote:

I really want to know if men of nowadays don’t date girls again without sleeping with them??

Like I’ve lost most men that have come my way cause of this sêx issue

If I should tell them no sêx before marriage they’d just kick against it and say they can’t, that’s it’s impossible to date a girl without sêx.

Now the guy I’m in a relationship with is about to break up with me like I just know it’s breakfast soon cause I’m seeing it already, we’ve been dating for close to a month now and I made it clear that I don’t want sêx and I explained everything to him yet he’s still preaching about it trying to talk me into doing it.

So I want the house to advice me cause I don’t really understand why relationships should be based on sêx or are there no more men that would stay with their woman till she’s ready for it?