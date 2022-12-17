Everton Football Club today announced that it has ended the contract of Venezuela striker Solomon Rondon on mutual consent. Rondon has left the club with immediate effect, according to Everton FC. Having played in West Bromwich and Newcastle, Rondon has been a recognized name in the Premier League. Before joining Everton, the 33-year-old had played on loan with CSKA Moscow in Russia.

Everton club statement;

“Salomon Rondon has left Everton with immediate effect after reaching an agreement with the Club to terminate his contract.

The Venezuela striker joined the Blu from the Chinese team Dalian Professional in August 2021 and made 31 appearances for Everton, starting 13 matches and scoring three goals.

The 33-year-old’s deal was initially due to end at the end of June 2023.

Everyone at Everton wishes Salomon all the best for the future.”