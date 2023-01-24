Everton Football Club has confirmed that Frank Lampard has left his post as Senior Men’s First Team Manager today. This development came after Everton suffered a 2-0 defeat to West ham who were also struggling at the relegation zone. After 20 games, Everton has lost 11 games, won 3, and drawn 6. They have scored the fewest goals (15) after Wolves.

Everton are currently in the 19th spot, with 15 points which is the same as Southampton who is bottom of the league.

Everton said that Joe Edwards, Paul Clement, Ashley Cole, and Chris Jones have also left the Club.

Alan Kelly will remain as goalkeeping coach.

Everyone at Everton would like to thank Frank and his coaching staff for their service during what has been a challenging 12 months.

Frank and his team’s commitment and dedication have been exemplary throughout their time at the Club, but recent results and the current league position meant this difficult decision had to be taken. We wish Frank and all his backroom team well for their future in the game.

The Club has started the process to secure a new manager and will provide updates on the appointment in due course.

Paul Tait and Leighton Baines will take training until a new manager is appointed.