Everton FC has confirmed the appointment of Sean Dyche as the Club’s new Men’s Senior Team Manager and replacement for Frank Lampard. Dyche was the longest-serving manager with a club in the Premier League while with Burnley before he was sacked. He agreed on a two and half years deal that will see him stay at the club until 2025.

One of the Premier League’s most respected and experienced managers, Dyche will be supported by former Nottingham Forest winger Ian Woan as his Assistant Manager, ex-England international Steve Stone as First-Team Coach, and Mark Howard, who will support the provision of sports science. All three members of staff formerly worked with Dyche at Burnley.

Dyche said: “It’s an honor to become Everton manager. My staff and I are ready and eager to help get this great club back on track.

“I know about Everton’s passionate fanbase and how precious this club is to them. We’re ready to work and ready to give them what they want. That starts with sweat on the shirt, effort, and getting back to some basic principles of what Everton Football Club has stood for a long time.

“We want to bring back a good feeling. We need the fans, we need unity, and we need everyone aligned. That starts with us as staff and players.

“We aim to put out a team that works that fights and wears the badge with pride. The connection with the fans can then grow very quickly because they’re so passionate.

“There is quality in this squad. But we have to make them shine. That’s the job of me and my staff.

“We want to change the shape of this club going forward, remodel it in our style, but in a way that we can win. That’s the task in front of us – make sure we’re building, tactically and technically, giving players organization, allowing them the freedom to play, to go and enjoy their football because it’s brilliant when the team’s playing with a smile, but we’ve got to win.”

After a playing career as a center-back spanning nearly two decades, Dyche first became a coach at Watford, working his way up from the club’s under-18s to senior-team manager and guiding the Hornets to their best league position in four years in his first season in charge.

It was during almost 10 years at Burnley that Dyche made his name as a top-class manager, building a competitive and energetic team that won promotion from the Championship in a record-breaking maiden campaign in 2013/14 and going on to consistently challenge the Premier League’s elite – the highlight a seventh-placed finish in 2017/18 and qualification for the Europa League.

Everton Chairman Bill Kenwright said: “Kevin and I spent some valuable time with Sean over the past few days and he quickly convinced me that he has exactly the right attributes to make himself a great Everton manager – and a man who could inspire our fanbase. And Farhad felt the same when he met him, too.”