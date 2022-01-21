Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s aide, Ossai Ovie Success has urged unmarried people to stop waiting for when they have millions in their accounts before signing the dotted lines.

In a post on Facebook, Ossai counseled that even if one is jobless, he should proceed to get married if he is ready to do so.

He corroborated his counsel with scriptures by noting that marriage comes with divine blessings and open doors.

“You don’t need millions to get married.

“You can be jobless and also get married.

“The woman might end up being a Blessing for you.

“A lot of young guys today are finding it difficult to get married because they don’t have a job or the job is not paying that much.

“Some will even tell you , I don’t have a million in my account .

“Let me tell you the truth, you don’t need to have a million before settling down and any woman that doesn’t want to settle down because her man isn’t financial balance may end up marring the wrong man.

“So if you are out there waiting for large money before getting married and as a girl, stop waiting for your man to get enough money before getting married to him.

“Please rise up and do the needful.”