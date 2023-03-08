“Where sin increased, grace abounded all the more, so that, as sin reigned in death, so also grace would reign through righteousness to eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.” – Romans 5:20–21 NASB

How often do believers feel defeated and discouraged? Even the best of us falls short. Like Paul, we can find it hard to do what we want but easy to practice what we don’t want (Romans 7:19). We can be like Peter, making bold promises but then saying or doing things we regret (Matthew 26:35).

Sin can seem to weigh us down like an obstacle we never can overcome. But the Bible reminds us that God is ready to forgive and cleanse us. We just need to confess those sins and trust Him (1 John 1:9).

The Bible promises that God’s grace is greater than any sin we might commit. This insight inspired Julia Johnston to write a poem, “Grace Greater Than Our Sin.” This became a powerful hymn with music written by Daniel Towner.

Julia described the “marvelous grace of our loving Lord,” and how it “exceeds our sin and our guilt!” We can feel defeated by “sin and despair.” Our weaknesses can be a stain we cannot hide. It can seem that nothing can help.

But the cross of Christ provides a “refuge.” We are saved by trusting God, realizing the glories of His “marvelous, infinite, matchless grace” given freely to all who believe. Julia’s cry was that they would receive that grace. A grace “that will pardon and cleanse within.” A grace “that is greater than all our sin.”

*Reflection Question:*

Reflect on exactly how God’s grace has benefited your life.

*Prayer*

Father, reveal the presence of sin in my life. I confess it to You. Thank You for Your grace and forgiveness. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Romans 5

